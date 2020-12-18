🎶 Kimmel Center Presents A Soulful Christmas (Virtual / free) This would have been the eighth year of the Kimmel’s evening of gospel music, performed by more than 800 members of the choirs of more than 20 local churches. Instead, it’s a celebration on the radio and online, as WDAS’ Patty Jackson and artistic and music director J. Donald Dumpson host a special with the music from past seasons, and special guest Bishop Norman Hutchins. The show streams on the Kimmel Center’s website and on WDAS-FM (105.3). (Free, Dec. 20, noon-2 p.m., kimmelcenter.org, add to calendar)