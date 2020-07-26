Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor aren’t the super busy, all-things-to-all-people spaces they’ve been other summers. This year, they and Cherry Street Pier have been remade for a stroll, a snack — or a meal, should you reserve a table at one of the seasonal pop-ups — and a spot to hang out by the water. Still, there are reasons to bring the kids: The RiverRink has become a sandy beach, umbrellas and all. There is also mini golf — and a chance the Ferris wheel will be back at some point. No hammocks hang from the trees at Spruce Street, but pretty lights do, and put on a nightly show.