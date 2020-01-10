Olofson introduces us to our cabin attendant, Chris Desper, who tells us to call him Big Chris. The 6-foot-7 employee with the bow tie and linebacker physique folds himself in two and mugs for the camera with Longmire. The pair hit it off immediately. "I am here to spoil and love you and move this thing for you," he informs her. We don't doubt that with adrenaline coursing through his veins, he could lift the train like Superman.