Located in Minobusan — a mountain village in Yamanashi Prefecture — Kakurinbo has been around for 550 years, making it one of the oldest in the region. If you’re coming from Tokyo, there are express buses that take you right up to the village (about 3½ hours and $30). From the last Minobusan bus stop, it’s a 10-minute walk to this shukubo. You can also take the train from Tokyo to Minobu Station (3 hours, $60), where you’d get a taxi cab to take you into the mountains and directly to the temple.