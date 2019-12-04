Because, I told myself after these interviews, is this really going to happen to me? I’ve been lucky so far, haven’t I, despite not practicing good cyber hygiene? I mean, other than the $5,000 in airline tickets someone charged to my card three years ago. And the notice from LifeLock, which monitors my accounts, that my information had appeared on the dark web. And there were the recent small-dollar deductions from my bank account that took me about a month to notice.