For the next stage of my journey — the history leg — I had to leave the musky dew of Lapland behind for the salty air of southerly Gothenburg. It was from this industrial seaport along the rocky Bohuslan Coast that most of the 1.3 million Swedes — nearly 25% of the population — departed for America between 1850 and 1930. The majority settled in Chicago, Minneapolis, and the greater Midwest, where the landscape and climate resembled home.