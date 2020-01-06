This close encounter is a high point of our safari, but there are so many other highlights as our guide and driver take us to other areas of the Serengeti. The vast park — 5,700 square miles — is ideal for so many species with its varying ecosystems: grassland plains, savanna, riverside, and woodlands. Countless animals — most notable are the migrating wildebeests and zebras, but also elephants and small rodents, several kinds of cats and birds, giraffes and hippos, and monkeys and baboons — live here.