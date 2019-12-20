One stop on the tour was a cell that was preserved and put on display in the prison yard when the facility was decommissioned. A plaque next to the cell calls Joliet the “last of the Illinois medieval prisons.” It held iron bunk bed frames for mattresses barely wide enough to roll over on. The room was 4 feet wide, 7 feet long and 7 feet high. These cells were in use until the late 1940s and early 1950s, when they were remodeled and replaced.