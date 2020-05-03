Contemporary dance company BalletX has taken classes to Instagram Live — and removed the price tags. Especially useful for working-from-home adults who become increasingly desperate (read: thirsty) as the weekend approaches, these end-of-week youth classes require no experience (and coincide with happy hour). Dance eXchange (5-5:45 p.m. Thursday, ages 6-10) is about call-and-response movement. Groove fitness (5-5:45 p.m. Friday) features classic moves like the whoop and the whoa. Weekends bring creative movement (9-9:45 a.m. Saturday, ages 3-5), and toddler and me (9–9:45 a.m. Sunday, ages 2-3).