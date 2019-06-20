“What’s so special about Beethoven’s 9th” asks a frequently Googled phrase. While one only needs to listen to know, its exceptionality is also born out by facts. Beethoven’s Ninth was the one of the first choral symphonies, in which choir meets symphony, as it does in its final movement, the inimitable Ode to Joy. Setting Friedrich Schiller’s poem to music was something the composer had been tinkering with for more than a decade. When the symphony was first performed, in Vienna in May of 1824, he was so deaf he could not hear the thunderous applause; a member of the chorus turned him around to face the audience, who gave multiple standing ovations. You’ll have a chance to cheer Beethoven on in spirit — and appreciate its special qualities firsthand — on Monday evening at the Mann Center, when Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra perform the piece at the TD Pavilion at the Mann. — J.L.