Torrential downpours hammered South Jersey overnight, closing highways, forcing the PATCO High Speed Line to halt suburban operations and prompting evacuations of residents along the Rancocas and Big Timber creeks.
The rains also downed trees and flooded roadways across the Delaware River, but Southeastern Pennsylvania appeared to have escaped the brunt of the storms, with the exception of an Acme in Flourtown, Montgomery County, where part of the roof collapsed. No injuries were reported.
More than four inches of rain has fallen at Philadelphia International Airport since midnight, said Valerie Meolo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. From four to six inches of rain have been reported in parts of Burlington County, she said.
In South Jersey, evacuations were reported underway in Lumberton and Vincentown along the Rancocas Creek in Burlington County, and in Westville, on the Big Timber Creek in Gloucester County.
In Cherry Hill, the police said flooding filled the streets in the Kingston Estates neighborhood.
PATCO suspended all service between Lindenwold and Broadway in Camden after flooding washed away track ballast and water damaged some stations. One train is operating between Philadelphia and Camden. NJ Transit is honoring PATCO Freedom Cards and tickets. PATCO said it is not yet known when service would resume.
SEPTA reported no major problems, but said a number of trains were running about 10 minutes late.
Flooding also closed I-295 in Bellmawr, Routes 38 and 70 in Cherry Hill, and Route 73 in Maple Shade for several hours. Tow trucks were called in to remove a number of vehicles that became disabled in the high waters on I-295
More drenching but scattered downpours are expected during the day.
A flood warning is in effect for much of the region except Bucks County, where flash flood watch is in place. The National Weather Service has been issuing flash flood warnings as needed in specific certain areas.
The downpours have saturated the ground in the area, making it unable to absorb more water.