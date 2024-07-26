The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway, with 60 Olympians with ties to Philadelphia vying for gold.

On July 26, the Olympics opening ceremony will kick off more than two weeks of elite-level competitions across 32 sports, including gymnastics, track, soccer, basketball, and table tennis.

There are plenty of ways to watch the games online or at home, but those looking to experience the wins and losses firsthand can visit a variety of venues in Philadelphia to watch history unfold. These Philly bars, restaurants, and plazas will have 2024 Paris Olympics viewing opportunities from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Comcast is transforming its Center City plaza into a hub for the 2024 Paris Olympics including a 20-foot-long Olympic Rings display, an Eiffel Tower replica, and live coverage of the Olympics on the big screen for the duration of the competition.

📍1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 comcastcentercampus.com/olympics

Rittenhouse’s upscale neighborhood bar will deliver lavish steak dinners and premium champagnes alongside a viewing of the Paris Olympics.

📍1907 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 267-239-0982, 🌐 thegoatrittenhouse.com

IBG’s huge projector and TV screens will play the Olympic Games for bargoers throughout the competition.

📍100 S. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-922-7100, 🌐 phlbeergarden.com

Iron Hill will offer $5 King’s Gold pints on any day Team U.S.A. wins gold, with plenty of opportunities to watch the games on their TVs.

📍1150 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-507-7365, 🌐 ironhillbrewery.com/location/philadelphia-pa

At Sports & Social in deep South Philly, watch daily Olympic competitions through a 50-foot 4K media wall with American fare, beer, and cocktails.

📍900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-682-7422, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Fairmount’s Asian-fusion beer and mini-golf bar is playing the Olympics across 15 TV screens, and serving steak frites with Mongolian beef Sichuan peppercorn and “red, white, and boozy” jello shots.

📍1600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 267-324-3487, 🌐 liberteegrounds.com

Philly’s oldest tavern is celebrating the Olympic Games every day with multiple TVs and projectors, signature cocktails, and food specials.

📍1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com

Old City’s premier and Guinness World record-holding wine bar in Penn’s View hotel is offering two Olympic-themed wine flights and will play the games on TV throughout the Olympics.

📍14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-922-7800, 🌐 pennsviewhotel.com/panorama

Inside Center City’s Hyatt Centric, customers can sip on “Firecracker” cocktails paired with a burger or Philly roast pork at Patchwork, which will be playing the games on TV.

📍1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-985-1234, 🌐 patchworkphilly.com

Grab a seat at Rex’s spacious bar and enjoy the games alongside signature cocktails and appetizers on South Street.

📍1524 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-319-1366, 🌐 rexphl.com