NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for July 24

Though the Opening Ceremony in Paris isn’t until Friday, the Olympics actually begin Wednesday. Men’s soccer and rugby are the first events to get going, getting a head start to fit all the action in.

For the first time in 16 years, there’s a U.S. men’s soccer team to watch at the Games. The Americans face host France in Marseille, and while Les Bleus will certainly be favored to win, it should be entertaining.

Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and defender Nathan Harriel could play for the U.S., and so could Medford-born former Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson. France’s squad has some real stars in forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise, and a superstar manager in former legendary player Thierry Henry.

U.S.-France is one of eight games on deck on Wednesday. Argentina-Morocco is another highlight, with Argentina’s squad including Copa América-winning forward Julián Alvarez and young phenom Claudio Echeverri.

You can get ready for kickoff with our guide to the top group games to watch, 10 players to know from around the world, a breakdown of the U.S. roster, predictions for the medal-winners, and an exclusive interview with Aaronson.

As the action gets going, know we’ll be here every day of the Olympics to tell you what’s on TV, and how to watch everything online.

The Union's Nathan Harriel (left) and Jack McGlynn) are part of the U.S. men's Olympic soccer team. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC will have lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. All the big cable and satellite providers will have them, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether its cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

As a general rule, our schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

The U.S. men's soccer team will play France at the 67,000-seat Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, one of Europe's most atmospheric stadiums. Read more Claude Paris / AP

Wednesday’s Olympics TV schedule

USA Network

8 a.m.: “Intro to Paris” show

9 a.m.: Soccer — Argentina vs. Morocco men

11 a.m.: Rugby — Men’s pool round: Ireland vs. South Africa, New Zealand vs. Japan

12:30 p.m.: Soccer — Egypt vs. Dominican Republic men (joined in progress, kickoff is at 11 a.m.)

1 p.m.: Rugby — Men’s pool round: Australia vs. Kenya, Argentina vs. Samoa, France vs. Uruguay

2:30 p.m.: Rugby — United States vs. Fiji men

3 p.m.: Soccer — France vs. United States men

Telemundo

8 a.m.: Olympic News

8:45 a.m.: Soccer — Argentina vs. Morocco men (kickoff is at 9 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Soccer — Egypt vs. Dominican Republic men

1 p.m.: Soccer — Japan vs. Paraguay men

3 p.m.: Soccer — France vs. United States men

5 p.m.: Olympic News

Universo

8:45 a.m.: Soccer — Uzbekistan vs. Spain men (kickoff is at 9 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Guinea vs. New Zealand men

1 p.m.: Soccer — Iraq vs. Ukraine men

3 p.m.: Soccer — Mali vs. Israel men