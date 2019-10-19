Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-animation film has had a staying power that seems surprising until you realize how finely contoured the music is to the emotion of the story. It’s a lot about the excruciatingly beautiful chord progressions, not to mention inventive orchestrations. So it should be a workout for the Philly Pops and an extreme pleasure for listeners when the Met Philadelphia’s house orchestra plays the Danny Elfman score live alongside the film, with Stuart Chafetz conducting.