Based on Philadelphia-based Quirk Books’ best-selling survival series, the world-premiere exhibit will feature a hands-on logical series of immersive challenges providing the essential instructions for surviving unexpected but possible real-life scenarios. Stay calm, be prepared, and jump the shark.
Through April 19, Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $15-$35, 215-448-1200, fi.edu
The rocker/writer from Philadelphia and South Jersey has a new memoir/notebook out. Year of the Monkey follows Smith’s recent solitary, yearlong sojourn.
7:30 p.m., Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut St., $42-$44, book included, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org
At Act II Playhouse, this production tells the story from his own perspective of a chief butler who served four U.S. presidents and their families: Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower.
7 p.m., with additional performances through Nov. 17, Act II Playhouse, 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, $29, 215-654-0200, act2.org
Shakespeare’s plays are full of supernatural elements, but how did these appear onstage in Shakespeare’s time? Hosted by the Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre and Free Library of Philadelphia, this lecture will address how the audience assisted in the creation of magic on the early modern stage.
6 p.m., Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-686-5322, freelibrary.org
Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-animation film has had a staying power that seems surprising until you realize how finely contoured the music is to the emotion of the story. It’s a lot about the excruciatingly beautiful chord progressions, not to mention inventive orchestrations. So it should be a workout for the Philly Pops and an extreme pleasure for listeners when the Met Philadelphia’s house orchestra plays the Danny Elfman score live alongside the film, with Stuart Chafetz conducting.
7:30 p.m., Met Philadelphia, 858 North Broad St., $29.95 and up, 800-745-3000, phillypops.org
Philly native Bob Saget made a name for himself starring in family-friendly TV shows like Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, but his solo stand-up act is typically pretty blue, so be sure to leave the kids at home. Otherwise, you’ll have a lot of questions to answer on the ride home.
8 p.m. Friday, Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, $29.50-$52, 215-572-7650, keswicktheatre.com
Dating back to her beginnings with Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis’ career spans a full two decades. Her new On the Line is one of the Southern California songwriter’s best, a collection of 1970s- and ’80s-style rock tunes that highlight her skills as a sharp, storytelling lyricist.
8 p.m. Saturday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $37 and up, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com