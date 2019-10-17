Although Kat Edmonson is a student of the Great American Songbook and got typecast as a ‘30s jazz singer in Woody Allen’s Café Society, she’s not constrained by nostalgia. She sings tunes by The Cure and The Cardigans as lovingly as those by Cole Porter or the Gershwins, and she writes her own clever, well-crafted songs. Even the title track of Old Fashioned Gal, her most recent album, is more concerned with critiquing our phone-obsessed contemporary world than it is with simply retreating into the past. Edmonson plays four areas shows this weekend: two on Friday at the True Blue Jazz Festival in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach; Saturday at the intimate Arden Gild Hall, in Arden, Del.; and Sunday at the comfy Sellersville Theater. — Steve Klinge