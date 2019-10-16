On our visit, a crowd of mostly couples was greeted by a powder-faced actor in a lab coat. He asked for help in solving an illogical mystery. Something about a tear in the space-time continuum, for which a woman, Amelia, was ostensibly to blame (classic). You can go to the right or to the left, choosing to follow a path toward the “keepers of control," or another path that leads toward the agents of chaos. Both paths are lined with disorienting objects like flickering TV sets and eventually converge after passing through little pockets that require you to crouch.