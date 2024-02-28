WrestleMania descends on Philadelphia: A week of title fights, star showdowns, and fan festivities

For the first time in 25 years, Philadelphia is about to become the epicenter of wrestling’s most important event in the country: Wrestlemania.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tours the country each year, pitting professional wrestling’s biggest names against each other, culminating in a final showdown in one lucky city. Philadelphia is about to enter the ring for Wrestlemania 40, but there’s more to it than theworld title championship event. There are also fan-awaited marquee matchups, rivalry showdowns, and hall of fame inductions. Plus a week-long WWE World expo happening at the Convention Center.

Don’t be alarmed when seeing Hulk Hogan-, John Cena-, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-costumed pedestrians strolling down Market Street. And for local businesses, there may be a slice of the pie for you. The event is a significant economic boon, historically generating over $200 million for host cities.

WWE’s annual event is professional wrestling’s Super Bowl, drawing in more than 50,000 fans from across the globe each night for the championships alone, with last year’s Wrestlemania 39 drawing more than 120,000 attendees to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With multiple events and a week-long Comic Con-like convention, there will be so much to do and see that it can be hard to keep track of.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wrestlemania 2024 events happening in Philadelphia.

April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field

This is the main stage for the four championship matches to see who claims the WWE world titles.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky vs. Bayley

But as is wrestling tradition, there are rumored bouts, like Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs. LA Knight.

Buy tickets online at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, plus a two-day ticket option for both. Current prices start at $200 for one-day and $975 for two-day tickets.

If you’re looking to max out Wrestlemania Week in Philadelphia, exclusive packages are available starting at $1,250 via onlocationexp.com.

April 4 through April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

A week-long fan expo including roundtable discussions with legends, live podcast recordings, and exhibitions filled with memorabilia from the last 40 years.

Highlights include:

Wrestlemania Superstore Autograph Row with WWE Superstars and Legends Memorabilia museum, Superstar sets, and photo opportunities WWE 2K24 gaming tournament

Buy tickets online at fanaticsevents.com. A one-day ticket is $60 for fans 13 and older, $25 for ages 2-12, which drops to $30 for fans 13 and under and $10 for ages 2-12 during the evening. A five-day ticket gets you into the expo every day starting at $240. Children under 2 years old get in for free.

April 5, April 6, and April 8 at Wells Fargo Center

These three wrestling exhibitions are WWE’s weekly televised showcases with Friday Night Smackdown, Saturday’s NXT, and Monday Night RAW, where WWE’s storylines and feuds hash out in the ring. Some of the same Superstars contending for WWE World Champion titles will be fighting in these showcases, so if you can’t make the big match these will give you your fill.

If you want to catch the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction, you’ll need a ticket to Friday Night Smackdown.

Smackdown, NXT, and RAW all have different tickets to attend with varying prices (at the time of publishing).