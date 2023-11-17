30th Street Station flip board will return in 2027 — but with no clickety-clack

The flip board which used to herald train arrivals and departures at 30th Street station is making a return — in 2027.

The 1970s-era electromechanical board, which was removed in 2019 to the great dismay of Philadelphia travelers, is slated to come back as part of the transit station’s redevelopment, according to Beth Toll, senior public relations manager for Amtrak.

The board, known for its iconic clickety-clack sound, was a beloved piece of Philadelphia’s history — and its departure was mourned by train travelers. In 2018, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat who represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and rides Amtrak back and forth to Washington, spoke with the agency’s then-CEO, about retaining the board.

When the board was removed in 2019, it was the last split-flap 1970s board in the country operating at an Amtrak station.

In 2016, 30th Street Station manager, Pattie Kearn told The Inquirer the board “was the sound of the station.” However, Kearn also said at the time that the decades-old technology did not always functional properly and in one incident, one side of it went blank during rush hour and stayed that way for months.

The panel that displayed times, known as a Solari board for its Italian manufacturer, was difficult to find parts for, and ultimately became obsolete, said an Amtrak spokesperson in 2016.

The digital board that replaced it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is integrated with the station’s public-address system.

Although news of the beloved board’s return broke late last year, newly released plans confirm the timeline and add new details about its placement and functionality.

Philly train riders may be disappointed that the return of the board will not bring renewed sounds of clickety-clacking to the station. The board won’t be functional, but is expected to be displayed inside the station on the concourse level in a prominent location along Market Street.

Since being removed from the station, the board has been on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, Pa.