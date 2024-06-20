Amtrak service halted between Philly and Connecticut due to power outage on rails in New York area

Amtrak service has been disrupted between Philadelphia and Connecticut due to a power outage on the tracks near New York, Amtrak said Thursday afternoon.

Trains between 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station were halted because of a reported malfunctioning circuit breaker, resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station, Amtrak said in a statement.

“All services scheduled to travel in those areas are temporarily suspended until further notice. Personnel are troubleshooting the issue and hope to have a resolution soon,” Amtrak said.

With temperatures in the mid-90s, the disruption caused widespread commuter woes, including reports of people stuck on stopped trains with no air-conditioning.

“Attention @Amtrak hundreds of us are trapped on a stalled and steamy train without power just before the tunnel to NYC and it’s incredibly uncomfortable and needs to be addressed ASAP,” one commuter posted on social media.

NJ Transit said service in and out of Penn Station was halted because of the power outage.

In its latest update, Amtrak said that as of 4:18 p.m. service remained suspended while crews work to restore power in the New York area.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.