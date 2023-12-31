Amtrak and SEPTA say service suspensions are resolved; some residual delays are expected

Train travelers faced delays and cancellations Sunday morning as Amtrak experienced server and signal issues along the Northeast Corridor. The signal issues also led SEPTA to suspend multiple Regional Rail lines, including the Airport Line, for about six hours on New Year’s Eve.

By 11 a.m., SEPTA and Amtrak service had fully resumed though residual delays could be expected, the agencies reported.

Five Amtrak trains were canceled early Sunday morning: Trains 151 and 160, and Acela Trains 2248, 2271, and 2290; and Amtrak had said it anticipated up to two-hour delays for all its trains operating in the region.

Early Sunday morning, SEPTA announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that four Regional Rail lines were impacted by Amtrak’s radio failure. The Airport, Trenton, Newark, and Chestnut Hill West lines had all been suspended. Shuttle buses that had transported passengers between 30th Street Station and Philadelphia International Airport on an hourly basis have been canceled now that the Airport Line is back up and running.

New Jersey Transit similarly suspended service between Trenton and New York Penn Station due to Amtrak’s signal problems Sunday morning. That service has resumed with some delays. The Atlantic City Rail Line service is currently suspended in both directions between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill. Tickets will be honored by PATCO at Lindenwold Station, the agency said.

On Saturday night, Amtrak announced that signal issues were delaying all trains traveling through New York Penn Station. As of 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the agency told travelers to expect lengthy delays and trains operating at reduced speeds. As these problems continue to affect service, Amtrak encourages customers to follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X and said it will waive change and cancellation fees.