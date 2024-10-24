It will soon be illegal for drivers to stop in Philly bike lanes

Philadelphia lawmakers unanimously passed a measure Thursday to ban motor vehicles from stopping in any of the city’s bike lanes. The legislation follows recent high-profile fatal collisions in which drivers hit cyclists and pedestrians, fueling public outrage and lifting traffic-safety advocates’ campaign for protections.

While parking is already forbidden in city bike lanes, the bill would make it illegal for a driver to pull a vehicle over and stop for any length of time. Fines would be set at $125 in Center City and $75 in other areas.

“This is commonsense legislation that prioritizes safety over convenience. That’s what it boils down to,” said Christopher Gale, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. “It’s a citywide problem, not just a Spruce-Pine thing. Vehicles block bike lanes in North Philly, West Philly, in every neighborhood.”

The no-stopping bill, introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson, now goes to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker for her consideration after the 17-0 vote, which is a veto-proof majority.

Much of the public focus has been on furious opposition from some residents whose houses front the heavily used bike lanes along Spruce and Pine Streets, reprising a common battle with cyclists over space on the narrow crowded streets.

Residents say that not having the ability for quick stops to load and unload cars would be a burden, as many of the homes do not have rear access, and it is especially valuable for people who may have difficulty with mobility.

”No stopping is the first step. It discriminates against the elderly, those with disabilities, people with special needs … who would no longer be able to navigate independently,” said Lloyd Brotman, who has lived on Pine Street for 50 years.

Other residents of the neighborhood have been vocal supporters of more protection for users of the bike lanes.

Separately, the city’s transportation department has proposed changes that would, if approved, protect bike-lane users from traffic with concrete curbs, coupled with loading zones in the parking lane across the street.

“The danger of stopping in a bike lane is not theoretical,” Jessie Amadio, a cofounder of Philly Bike Action, told Council before the vote, citing a recent crash in Chicago in which a tractor-trailer clipped and killed a a 3-year-old girl.

“This is a matter of life and limb for those who choose to travel by bike” that outweighs “any individual sense of entitlement to [stop] dangerously in a public space,” Amadio said. “It’s up to everyone on the street to treat each other with respect.” She said the city should make sure as many loading zones as possible are accessible.

Roots of the Spruce-and-Pine conflict date to 2009, when the bike lanes opened. Former Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration struck an agreement with residents that they could stop in the lanes for up to 20 minutes to load and unload without being ticketed.