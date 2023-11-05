SEPTA bus delays expected during Monday funeral of slain driver Bernard Gribbin

Many SEPTA employees will be off duty for much of Monday attending funeral services for bus operator Bernard N. Gribbin, who was gunned down by a passenger while driving his route through Germantown on the morning of Oct. 26.

The transit authority anticipates systemwide delays throughout the day, according to a statement.

It said the routes particularly affected will include the following bus routes: H, XH, L, 2, 4, 16, 18, 22, 23, 26, 32, 35, 39, 47, 53, 55, 56, 57, 61, 62, 77, 80, 89, and the Owl overnight service on the Broad Street Line.

Gribbin, 48, was driving the 23 bus near Germantown and Abbotsford Avenues around 10:30 a.m. that Thursday when a passenger who had just gotten off the bus turned back and shot Gribbin six times, killing him. Gribbin, of Abington, a 12-year SEPTA employee, was described by Transport Workers Union Local 234 president Brian Pollitt as “a gentleman, a real nice guy.” He was also a U.S. Army veteran, according to 6ABC.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Zhontay Capers in Gribbin’s killing, but have identified no motive for the crime.