SEPTA found more than 20,000 violations in a study on blocking bus-only lanes and bus stops

Seven SEPTA buses outfitted with AI-driven cameras have been monitoring bus lanes and stops along two Center City routes for illegally parked vehicles since late April, documenting an average of 4,000 blockages per week during a test of the enforcement technology, transit agency officials said.

No tickets or warnings are being issued as a result of the images captured on Routes 21 and 42. SEPTA is partnering with Hayden AI, a Silicon Valley startup that has installed its artificial intelligence systems on buses in several large transit systems, including in New York and Washington Metro.

“SEPTA is really excited about the possibility of improvements for our passengers: safety at bus stops, safety on the bus lanes and then [reduced] congestion on the corridors so that we can get our buses moving more reliably,” said Matthew Zapson, SEPTA’s project manager for transit priority, which refers to strategies and technologies that enable transit vehicles to avoid congestion.

Routes 21 and 42 use bus-only lanes on Chestnut and Walnut Streets and travel through Center City and West Philadelphia.

Buses navigating Philadelphia traffic average 8 mph, SEPTA says, slower than the national average of about 14 mph. Every year, congestion in Center City causes 1.7 million hours of passenger delays and adds $15.4 million to the transit agency’s operating costs, according to a 2019 Econsult Solutions study commissioned by SEPTA.

SEPTA is in the midst of a comprehensive redesign of its bus network with the goal of improving reliability and shortening travel times. Blockages of bus-lanes and stops are among the challenges facing the so-called Bus Revolution.

Zapson said the Hayden AI cameras, positioned in bus windshields, observed 2,300 bus-lane violations and 19,000 incidences of vehicles blocking bus-stop zones from the start of the test through June 2. He noted that likely does not mean that many vehicles were involved, since the test buses circulate in a larger fleet, and each car or truck may have been observed more than once.

The AI software activates the cameras to record the date, time, precise location and license plate number of vehicles only when it detects a violation, which it recognizes because it has mapped the lanes and road-markings along the routes, Zapson said.

“Bus service should be rapid, accessible, and safe to board, but illegal parking in dedicated transit zones makes this impossible,” Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen our technology help keep bus lanes clear for buses in New York and are excited to assist SEPTA,” Carson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.