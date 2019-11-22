NBC’s report followed the trail of mica — used in products ranging from electronics to steel composites — from mines in Madagascar to products put out by Panasonic, Electrolock, and CRRC. Children as young as 4 work in the mines, NBC reported. They lack access to clean water, health care, and education, and suffer from medical conditions like headaches and back pain due to dangerous and grueling mining, pulling the mineral from the earth by hand.