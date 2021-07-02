Planning to travel for Fourth of July? You’re not alone.

Experts say the holiday weekend will be one of the busiest for car and air travel since the start of the pandemic.

More than 660,000 people living in Philadelphia and its collar counties are expected to travel 50 miles or more by Monday, despite gas prices reaching their highest level since 2014, AAA Mid-Atlantic told CBS Philly. The national average is over $3 a gallon.

“The great American road trip has returned,” Jana Tidwell of AAA said.

At Philadelphia International Airport, officials expect to see 340,000 passengers by Monday. That’s on top of the 2.4 million passengers that passed through the airport in June — the most since the pandemic began.

On Friday morning, the airport announced that its parking garage was full, and officials encouraged air travelers to get a ride from a friend or use public transportation.