Heads up, riders of the Fox Chase Regional Rail Line: Your commute is about to get different for a while due to construction.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through July 29, SEPTA is running shuttle buses instead of trains between the northern terminus at Fox Chase Station in the Northeast and Wayne Junction Station, which straddles the border between Nicetown and Germantown.

Most travel times will increase under a temporary construction schedule, SEPTA said.

How will it work?

The shuttle buses will stop at Fox Chase, Ryers, Cheltenham, Lawndale, Olney and Wayne Junction, where riders can get train service inbound to Center City destinations.

Shuttle bus rides are free. Train fares will be collected, however, when boarding at Wayne Junction.

SEPTA asks inbound customers to tap their Key Card on one of the platform fare validators, or pay on board the train with cash or credit. On the way back, riders should “tap out” at Wayne Junction. They can grab a shuttle bus there.

This notice explains all the ins and outs, including precisely where the shuttle buses are scheduled to pick up and drop off passengers.

The 12.5-mile Fox Chase Line is all within the city limits and it’s a popular ride to Center City, serving Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street stations. SEPTA says it had an average of 2,600 daily riders just prior to the pandemic.

Are there alternatives?

During construction, Fox Chase riders could instead use the Rydal, Meadowbrook, or Bethayres stations on the West Trenton Line, SEPTA officials said.

Bus routes 18, 24, 28 and 67 also operate in the affected area, and people who use Ryers Station can board the Route 70 to Fern Rock Transportation Center.

What construction?

Wood railroad ties will be replaced, track resurfaced, and concrete poles for overhead wires installed. Overgrown vegetation along the line will be cleared. In addition, crews will waterproof a railroad bridge.

For more: SEPTA customer service, 215-580-7800 @SEPTA_FOX on Twitter; or the SEPTA app.