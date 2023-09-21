A freight train accident that occurred in Middletown Township, Bucks County, early Thursday morning is impacting service up and down SEPTA’s West Trenton line.

A freight train hit a cement truck on tracks shared by SEPTA around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, reported 6ABC, reportedly causing a small brush fire in the area immediately surrounding the accident.

It happened at the crossing of Big Oak Road and Township Line Road on the border of Yardley, just 1.5 miles away from the Woodbourne Regional Rail station.

Advertisement

Visuals from NBC10′s Skyforce 10 chopper show a cement truck with J.M. Pereira & Sons branding wrapped around the front of the freight train. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Commuters on SEPTA’s West Trenton line can expect lots of delays and frequent changes in service.

All Region Rail trains on that line headed into Center City were originally suspended until further notice, SEPTA posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Now, trains are running between West Trenton and Neshaminy Falls with delays of up to 30 minutes, and some trains have also begun to complete their trips in Center City, according to an alert from the transit agency posted at 7:30 a.m.