What the PPA has planned for a revived Greyhound bus station

Board members of the Philadelphia Parking Authority approved a lease Monday with the owner of the former Greyhound terminal on Filbert Street and an intergovernmental agreement with the city to renovate and operate it as an intercity bus depot again.

The vote was a step toward solving a two-year civic dilemma of finding a suitable site for long-distance buses and their passengers in time for events planned for the nation’s 250th birthday and FIFA World Cup games in South Philadelphia in 2026.

Advertisement

“I’m happy that we’re moving forward on this because every time I go to Second and Spring Garden, I just cringe for the folks that have been standing outside,” said Lynette M. Brown-Sow, chair of the PPA board.

Currently customers of Greyhound, Peter Pan and other interstate bus carriers wait, board and arrive at curbside along Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties — with no shelter from the weather and few amenities. It also has proved a nuisance to nearby businesses.

» READ MORE: Two years after Philly’s Greyhound station closed, the buses still have no permanent home

The Filbert Street building and lot includes about 13,729 square feet with 14 bus slips for arrivals and departures and is owned by 1001-1025 West Filbert Street L.L.C.

Rent starts at $100,000 a month and gradually climbs, for a total of $13 million over the term of the lease. The 10-year lease renews annually unless either party cancels with 180 days’ notice. The lease can be extended.

Estimated renovation costs for the bus station are about $1.5 million for landscaping, renovation of the interior and remaking the facade.

In the agreement with the city, PPA will run the terminal, assess fees on bus carriers for the use of the facility and any street loading zones, such as those in University City, and handle enforcement.

Fees will pay for the renovations and operations.

All of it hinges on City Council passage of legislation establishing usage fees for bus lines. Some Councilmembers expressed initial skepticism when the legislation was introduced Thursday.

Greyhound vacated the terminal at 10th and Filbert Streets in June 2023 amid corporate cost-cutting and because the 76ers had proposed a new arena on top of the property.

At first the city moved bus operations to curbside in the 600-block of Market Street, where passengers found no benches, no shelter and no restrooms. The buses took over SEPTA’s bus only lane and snarled traffic.

Five months later, Greyhound and the other carriers moved operations to a corner in Northern Liberties along Spring Garden Street. City officials promised it was temporary, but the “station” is still there, with attendant trash and disruptions to local business.

Running the bus station would be in keeping with PPA’s increasing role in quality-of-life issues.

The authority has cracked down on sidewalk parking and blocking of ramps and parking spots for people with disabilities; enforces violations for vehicles blocking bike lanes; tows abandoned cars and runs red-light enforcement and speeding enforcement cameras.

“I’m confident that our staff will do a great job of making [the bus station] look like a much better place than it has ever looked and making sure that it’s secure and managed in an appropriate way,” Brown-Sow said.