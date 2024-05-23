I-95 will fully reopen in Northeast Philadelphia this week, a year after fiery highway collapse

A year after the fiery collapse of a Northeast Philadelphia section of I-95, all eight lanes along the highway are reopening to traffic this week, returning the key transportation artery back to normal.

A host of construction managers, transportation officials, and politicians gathered near the northbound Cottman Avenue off-ramp section Thursday morning to celebrate the project’s completion.

Advertisement

Nearly a year ago, on June 11, a tanker truck collided with the ramp, leading to the bridge’s collapse, the highway’s closure, and the killing of the vehicle’s driver.

Leaders like Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll have lauded the expedited construction project that, thanks to an infusion of state and federal support, resulted in a temporary fix that reopened the bridge to traffic 12 days after the crash.

But not all lanes were open until this week.

The center portion of the reconstructed bridge will be fully reopen to traffic by Friday, according to PennDot. Crews will be removing temporary construction barriers Thursday night through early morning Friday as they paint new lane markings, returning traffic to pre-collapse patterns.

Across speeches Thursday, those involved commended the state, federal, and local collaboration that orchestrated the $20 million project in under a year.

Those in hardhats and work vests received much applause.

“I’d like to thank the men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades, who are standing out here, who did this job in the heat, in the cold,” said Butch Bennett, assistant business manager to the Philadelphia Building Trades. “They performed so well — where there were people doubting the 12 days, let alone under a year.”

Speakers from Bennett to Carroll to Leslie Richards, general manager of SEPTA, described the family gatherings, sports games, and career commitments put on hold in the days after the collapse. They also recounted the showing of support from local businesses, including the “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of hoagies provided to construction crews during the job.

State Sen. Jimmy Dillon, whose district covers the site, said his first impression of the scene after the collapse was “something I’ll never forget, you could feel the devastation.”

In addition to the Northeast Philadelphia community, Dillon commended the legislature in Harrisburg passing an act to free up funding for the bridge’s reconstruction.

Shapiro wasn’t present at Thursday’s news conference, though the governor has held his administration’s support for the project as a key achievement of his time in office.