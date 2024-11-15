What to know about a possible strike on SEPTA’s Norristown High Speed Line

At least 14 separate bargaining units represent SEPTA’s expansive workforce and the transit agency is currently negotiating with at least two that have significant impact on riders: Transport Workers Union Local 234 (TWU) and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division, Local 1594 (SMART).

Labor negotiations are often fraught for companies and workers, but SEPTA is known as one of the most strike-prone large transit systems in the country — unions have walked off the job at least 11 times since 1975.

Advertisement

SEPTA, the nation’s sixth-largest transit agency, faces a $240 million deficit and is planning a significant fare hike and vast service cuts next year as a result.

Here’s what you need to know about a possible SMART Local 1594 strike.

Who does SMART Local 1594 represent?

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division, Local 1594 represents operators of the Norristown High Speed Line and buses and trolleys in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties. The union has about 350 members.

Will Norristown High Speed Line and suburban bus routes go on strike?

Union members voted on Nov. 8 to authorize a strike when its contract expires at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18. If a deal has not been reached by the time the contract expires, workers could walk off the job, or union leadership could decide to keep negotiating with SEPTA while working without a contract.

What would it mean for city transit and Regional Rail?

SMART’s contract negotiations are taking place amid the backdrop of ongoing bargaining between SEPTA and its largest workforce, Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents city bus, trolley, and subway operators, mechanics, and other workers. TWU members voted to authorize a strike last month and their contract expired on Nov. 7. Since then, union leadership and SEPTA have continued negotiations without a work stoppage, but union leadership has the authority to call a strike at any time.

» READ MORE: What you need to know about a possible SEPTA strike

Advertisement

Regional Rail, which has workers who operate under a different union’s contract, will continue to run if a strike is called for TWU and/or SMART.

What does SMART want in a contract?

The union wants wage increases for its members and shares TWU Local 234′s demand that SEPTA implement measures to protect operators from harassment and assaults on the job — with bulletproof shields or compartments on buses and trolleys, for instance.

“We are both trying to reach similar goals. Their fight is our fight,” SMART-TD Local 1594 Alternate Vice-President Anthony Petty said in a statement on the international’s website.

Advertisement

Historically, SMART’s contract has mirrored the financial terms in TWU’s contract.

Would a strike affect paratransit?

No, it will continue to operate within Philadelphia for seniors and people with disabilities who are registered for the service. The transit agency will communicate with riders about possible delays and disruptions due to demand or traffic congestion, according to an agency representative.

What happens if a strike starts while a SEPTA vehicle is carrying passengers?

The protocol is for operators to “finish the run they are on and return the vehicle to the depot,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

SEPTA plans to have transportation managers, who are not unionized, in the field to respond to issues, including if a bus or other vehicle is parked when the strike starts and needs to be driven back.

Advertisement

“That has not been much of a problem with past strikes,” Busch said, but sometimes confusion or maybe unclear communications leads to a couple of buses having to be driver back.

When was the last SEPTA strike, and what was the conflict?

A six-day TWU Local 234 walkout in 2016. The biggest issue was retirement benefits. SEPTA’s contributions toward union members’ pensions did not rise in tandem with wages when workers made more than $50,000. Managers’ pension benefits were not capped. The union also wanted to reduce members’ out-of-pocket health care costs.

» READ MORE: SEPTA workers might strike soon. It wouldn’t be the first time.

Besides 2016, when have SEPTA workers gone on strike?

Since 1975, SEPTA and its customers have experienced 12 other strikes that shut down at least some public transit. There were stoppages in 1975, 1977, twice in 1981, 1982, 1983, twice in 1986, 1995, 1998, 2005, and 2009.

What is the longest strike in SEPTA history?

The 1983 walkout crippled Regional Rail service for 108 days.