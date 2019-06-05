The other bill being pitched as a congestion reliever would open Philadelphia to a new model of car share that does not require the vehicle to be returned to a particular lot after use. The company Share Now Car2Go, which has been in negotiations with the city, proposes having its vehicles parked throughout the city. When users drive one, they can just leave the vehicle at their destination, and another registered with the system can use it from there. The user is charged for the time they spend driving.