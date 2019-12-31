New Year’s Eve revelers can ride the PATCO High Speed Line for free between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The freebie marks the end of a series of events celebrating 50 years of operation on the 14.1-mile line linking South Jersey and Center City Philadelphia.
PATCO station gates will be open during the eight-hour free period. Riders who board right before 4 a.m. and arrive at their destinations after 4 a.m. should pick up the red phone located at the fare gates to have a customer service agent open the gate to exit.
PATCO said it will run 6-car trains every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
You can find a complete schedule here.