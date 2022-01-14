U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in Philadelphia on Friday, talked up $26.5 billion in the infrastructure law headed to states to rehabilitate bridges in poor condition, including $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania.

He stood at the foot of the 690-foot Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge across the Schuylkill, now closed to repair structural deterioration of its deck and the steel beams underneath.

It is the nation’s single the largest investment in bridges since construction of the interstate system, the Biden administration says.

“We’re in delivery mode now,” Buttigieg said, joking with Sen. Bob Casey (D.Pa.) about the difficult path to passage of the infrastructure act. The rusting hulk of the bridge was behind them, nicely framed for the camera’s eye.

It was closed to vehicle traffic in early 2020, severing a link between Eakins Oval and Martin Luther King Drive on the west bank of the river, with access to West Philadelphia and Fairmount Park.

“Dr. Martin Luther King often spoke of building bridges between all Americans,” Buttigieg said. ““Both literally and symbolically, we have a lot of bridges to repair as well as build.”

By formula, states with greater need get more money. But there’s a new twist to encourage state transportation departments to focus the spending on smaller bridges owned by counties, cities and towns. The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of work on those spans but only 80% of the cost of repairs to bridges on the interstates and designated federal highways.

Pennsylvania has 3,353 total bridges in poor condition, the second most in the nation. New Jersey, with 502, is due to get $1.1 billion over five years.

MLK Drive Bridge, built in 1966, received its “poor” rating due to deck and floor beam deterioration. Before its closure it carried 25,000 vehicles daily. The rehabilitation project is expected to cost up to $15 million.

