What to know about Peter Pan takeover of Megabus’ Philly routes

A summer bankruptcy filing of one of the country’s major private bus companies has had ripple effects in Philadelphia and the larger region.

Coach USA began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in June, citing a drop in ridership that never recovered from the pandemic. Coach sold a slew of its bus lines in an effort to preserve thousands of jobs and “ensure uninterrupted passenger transportation services to millions of passengers throughout the United States and Canada,” said the company in a statement.

The shake-up has resulted in some minor changes for Philadelphia Megabus riders.

Megabus, which Coach USA owned, saw its routes servicing Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia taken over by Peter Pan Bus Lines Aug. 16.

Peter Pan, a family-owned company that has been operating for almost 100 years, has said the move was part of a fleet modernization, which includes better WiFi and seats, as well as more frequent service. Additionally, the company said it has hired 75 new drivers, bought 45 new buses, and reduced fares by close to 40%.

The Peter Pan takeover of regional Megabus routes has meant marginal changes for passengers locally.

After the Filbert Street bus station in Center City closed, riders started grabbing their Megabus at the stop at Spring Garden and North Front Streets. With the Peter Pan takeover, Megabus ticket holders will be able to catch the bus “100 yards” away, said a Peter Pan spokesperson.

The change will mean that Megabus ticket holders will be able to use Peter Pan amenities, including a waiting area with heat and air-conditioning.

“Unlike Megabus stops that often lacked amenities, our locations are full-service, offering staffed ticket counters, comfortable waiting rooms, restrooms, and many even have food service options,” said CEO Peter Picknelly in a statement.

In New York City, he added, Megabus used to operate from a street corner and now those customers can grab their bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Megabus routes that picked up and dropped off at 30th Street Station will not change under Peter Pan, which already operates buses there.

A company spokesperson emphasized that Peter Pan wanted to make the transition as smooth as possible for the thousands of passengers who had Megabus tickets. Ticket holders should have gotten an email to book their new ticket at no extra charge.

Though the Coach USA news has had little impact on Philly riders with Peter Pan taking over, customers elsewhere have been left in the lurch with Megabus cutting service in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.