Flights delayed as Philadelphia International Airport experiences partial power outage

Amid a busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, Philadelphia International Airport was experiencing a power outage at its Terminal D Saturday, delaying flights and inconveniencing travelers.

According to PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern, 18 flights had been delayed because of the power outage including nine Delta Airlines flights, four United Airlines flights, four Spirit Airlines flights, and one Alaska Air flight. No flights on Air Canada and JetBlue, which also routinely use Terminal D, had been affected.

No flights had been canceled due to the outage, according to Redfern. Additionally, incoming flights scheduled for Terminal D on Delta and United were moved to Terminal A-West.

“The cause of the outage is still under investigation,” Redfern said. “It is only impacting Terminal D and not expected to impact the other terminals.”

The outage impacted every concession and electronic display in Terminal D, and airport officials did not know when power would be restored.

PHL announced the outage on social media in posts on X and Instagram just before 5 a.m. Saturday. As of about 7:30 a.m., the airport posted that power remained out in the terminal. The airport advised passengers to check with airlines for flight statuses.

According to PHL’s own flight tracker, these flights out of Terminal D had been delayed as of 9:30 a.m.:

Alaska Air flight AS 371 to Seattle at 5:30 a.m. Delta Airlines flight DL 2075 to Salt Lake City at 5:50 a.m. Delta Airlines flight DL 4989 to Detroit at 8:57 a.m. Delta Airlines flight DL 1154 to Atlanta at 9:08 a.m. Delta Airlines flight DL 2181 to Boston at 11:29 United Airlines flight UA 669 to Chicago-O’Hare at 10:29 a.m. United Airlines flight UA 2394 to Houston at 11:43 a.m.

Redfern did not know how many passengers had been or would be affected by the Terminal D outage, but said that terminal accommodates fewer passengers than others in the airport.

PHL expected 1.04 million passengers to pass through the airport between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3 for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 12% increase from last year.