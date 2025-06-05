Link copied to clipboard
Multiple buses on fire at SEPTA lot in Nicetown
Video of the fire showed many as 10-15 buses engulfed in flames, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky.
Multiple SEPTA buses are on fire at a lot in Philadelphia Thursday morning, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky.
Firefighters are currently working to put out the blaze at the Roberts Yard SEPTA Railroad Facility in Nicetown.
Video of the fire showed many as 10 to 15 buses engulfed in flames, with smoke hovering over the Roosevelt Expressway.
It is unclear how the fire began or if there are any injuries.
It’s also unclear if the blaze will have an impact on SEPTA’s bus schedule Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.