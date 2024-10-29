Broad Street speed cameras are coming soon, new PPA ads warn

Speed-enforcement cameras are coming to Broad Street early next year, and the Philadelphia Parking Authority is launching an advertising blitz to let drivers know about the “unblinking eye” and to please, please just slow down because velocity kills.

In stark black-and-white videos, two Philadelphia women tell of losing family to speeding drivers. The Rev. Stephanie Evans’ son was killed on Broad Street when he stepped out of his parked truck to go get something to eat.

“We’re trying to save lives here in Philadelphia,” Evans says.

Latanya Byrd lost her niece and three grandnephews on Roosevelt Boulevard in 2014. They were in a crosswalk.

“It’s not me up there saying, ‘Don’t do this,’” said Rich Lazer, PPA executive director. Speeding “hurts people,” he said. “Hearing from the actual people who’ve lost members of their family has an impact.”

Automated speed enforcement cameras have been on Roosevelt Boulevard since 2020 and have been credited with dramatically reducing crashes, fatalities, and average vehicle speeds.

Earlier this year, the city decided to put speed cameras along the length of Broad Street based on data showing it was the most dangerous high-speed city roadway, a title once held by Roosevelt Boulevard. A new state law authorized Philadelphia to use the technology on up to five additional roads.

The PPA says it will launch its $150,000 ad campaign Nov. 15, placing the videos on social-media platforms and adding radio spots and signs on SEPTA buses. It will run into February, when the Broad Street cameras are scheduled to go live, in hopes of giving drivers plenty of warning.

“The more outreach the better,” Lazer said.

Once cameras are running, drivers are to be mailed warnings for the first 60 days for traveling 11 miles or more over the post speed limit. After that, it’ll cost $100.

Using black-and-white film has proved particularly effective for PPA, as it makes the message stand out amid the usual run of color videos, said PPA spokesperson Marty O’Rourke. The authority found that approach in publicizing a March crackdown on parking violations that block curb cuts, sidewalks, ramps and parking spaces for people with disabilities.

”Black-and-white spots are viewed longer,” O’Rourke said. “The viewership and the completion were substantially higher than what we normally get.”