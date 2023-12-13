Speed cameras will stay on Roosevelt Boulevard and be expanded to other parts of the city under Pa. bill

Speed-enforcement cameras that have helped slash crashes and fatalities on Roosevelt Boulevard would be authorized permanently under legislation that advanced in the State Senate Tuesday. The legislation also grants Philadelphia the option to add the cameras on five more dangerous corridors.

Senate Transportation Committee members unanimously approved HB 1284 late Tuesday afternoon, a breakthrough that sent it to the Senate floor after months of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes talks.

“I think it shows that this program saves lives,” said Rich Lazer, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which runs the system, said in an interview. “The numbers don’t lie; they speak for themselves. The expansion of this is going to be awesome for the city.”

Authorization for a trial of the camera, which began operation on Roosevelt Blvd. in 2020, was set to expire Monday, Dec. 18. The bill also makes permanent the state’s use of automated speed enforcement in highway work zones.

“This outcome significantly advances safety, builds on the success of the Roosevelt Boulevard program and will allow the city and commonwealth to save more lives on state roads,” said Nicole Brunet, policy director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, which focuses on traffic safety.

Brunet thanked state Rep. Ed Neilson (D.,Philadelphia), who wrote the legislation and Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R., Cambria), the chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, who shepherded it in the Senate.

Amid an increase in fatal crashes in the city since the pandemic began in early 2020, including of pedestrian hit-and-runs, the cameras have proved popular with safety advocates. Residents and elected officials in a number of neighborhoods are asking for them on their dangerous roads, such as Lincoln Drive, Ridge Avenue, and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard dropped 36% from 2019 to 2021, compared to a decline of 6% in Philadelphia overall, a state study released in January found. Crashes with serious injuries or death declined 11% on the Boulevard while increasing by 16% elsewhere in the city.

The new legislation also authorizes a test of automated speed-limit enforcement in five school zones in the city. It provides for PennDot, PPA and the city to choose the roads and school zones that will get speed cameras based on analyses of crash data and technical considerations. City Council would have to authorize the placements by ordinance.

Tuesday’s action clears the way for final passage of the speed-camera bill as the year’s legislative session winds down. In June, it passed the House. It’s scheduled for consideration on the Senate floor Wednesday after which the House is expected to agree to the Senate’s changes and move it to the governor.

“We’ve been trying to pull the politics out of it and just put the data before people,” Brunet said. “That message rang true.”