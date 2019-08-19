In Pennsylvania, by far the most collisions between cars and trains happen on Norfolk Southern tracks, which reported 171 incidents in five years with eight fatalities. The freight rail carrier also has reached an arrangement with Waze, the company said Monday, that gives drivers a banner notification at the top of their smartphone if they are traveling on a route that includes railroad crossings at 63 locations in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, in Allegheny County. A driver can choose to have the another notification come up as a car nears a crossing.