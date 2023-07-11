A massive sinkhole has closed a portion of Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall, forcing indefinite detours.

The closure began 8 p.m. Monday after a sinkhole cratered a portion of East DeKalb Pike in between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township.

The roadway remains closed in both directions, as crews work to fix an underlying water main break and then fill the sizable hole. Traffic is being detoured down Henderson and Saulin, but other workarounds include using Route 320 or Route 422 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to 6ABC.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the sinkhole was discovered during an investigation into a water outage in the area, according to Fox 29. Transportation officials said that reconstruction over the sinkhole cannot be completed until Pennsylvania American Water, Montgomery County’s water utility provider, can fix the water main break.

Upper Merion Police told reporters that portion of Route 202 could reopen sometime Tuesday, but could not give a specific time.

This is not the first sinkhole to sprout in Upper Merion: Just last month, one opened about a mile away to close Crooked Lane for a week as crews worked on repairs.