Transportation
SEPTA resumes Broad Street Line service after a woman fell, died on the tracks

The incident occurred at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station as a train was pulling in.

The Broad Street train line arrives at NRG Station in Philadelphia in February. BSL service is suspended between Snyder and Walnut-Locust Stations after a woman fell on the tracks Friday and died at Lombard-South Station.
Read moreTyger Williams / Staff Photographer
    by Beatrice Forman
    Updated 
    Published 

A woman fell onto the tracks and died at SEPTA’s Lombard-South Station Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s northbound platform when a woman fell just as a train was pulling in, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

She was struck, Busch said, and died on the scene.

SEPTA has reviewed surveillance video of the fall, he said, and is investigating.

“There didn’t appear to be anything going on around her” based on footage of the fall, said Busch. “As far we know, no one else was traveling with her.”

Broad Street Line service was suspended in both directions from Walnut-Locust Station to NRG Station, according to an alert SEPTA posted to X (formerly Twitter). Shuttle buses ran between Walnut-Locust and Snyder Street Stations.

Subway service resumed around 5:15 p.m., Busch said.