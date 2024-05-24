SEPTA resumes Broad Street Line service after a woman fell, died on the tracks

A woman fell onto the tracks and died at SEPTA’s Lombard-South Station Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s northbound platform when a woman fell just as a train was pulling in, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Advertisement

She was struck, Busch said, and died on the scene.

SEPTA has reviewed surveillance video of the fall, he said, and is investigating.

“There didn’t appear to be anything going on around her” based on footage of the fall, said Busch. “As far we know, no one else was traveling with her.”

Broad Street Line service was suspended in both directions from Walnut-Locust Station to NRG Station, according to an alert SEPTA posted to X (formerly Twitter). Shuttle buses ran between Walnut-Locust and Snyder Street Stations.

Subway service resumed around 5:15 p.m., Busch said.