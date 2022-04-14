SEPTA is proposing to spend $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2023 to run the system, a 6% increase driven in part by inflation that has increased prices for diesel fuel, electricity, materials and services, authority officials said Thursday.

At the same time, the budget targets new spending to grow ridership, including some fare discounts and a recently announced institutional pass program in which several large regional employers will buy Key Cards as a commuting benefit for their workers.

No fares will be increased during the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023, SEPTA officials said.

The plan relies on about $423 million SEPTA has received as its share of federal relief for transit agencies that lost revenue when ridership sank during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency projects its coronavirus relief will dry up in 2024.

“That is not so far away,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in an interview.

To help replace the aid in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, SEPTA plans to tap its Service Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund required since the state legislature overhauled transit funding about a decade ago. The authority has about $300 million in reserve.

“We’ve been very deliberate, and I’d say fiscally responsible,” Richards said. “You hope you don’t need it ... but it’s raining.”

The operating budget will be considered by the SEPTA board at its June meeting, after four public hearings in May.

Next week, SEPTA is set to announce its largest ever capital budget, more than $1 billion for 2023, to pay for major projects like station improvements, new vehicles and trolley modernization.

A change in state law taking effect July 1 will give the agency more borrowing ability. SEPTA also is getting an infusion of money from the federal infrastructure act.

This story is developing and will be updated.