Details on SEPTA’s proposed bus cuts, how to voice your concern, and other takeaways from our transit AMA on Reddit

Earlier this month, SEPTA, the nation’s sixth largest transit agency, unveiled a dramatic proposal to slash nearly half its service in response to an ongoing funding crisis.

Inquirer transportation reporter Thomas Fitzgerald sat down and answered questions during a Reddit AMA with r/Philadelphia. Here are some of the highlights. Some questions and answers have been edited for length, clarity, and tone.

Is the proposal to terminate the Paoli/Thorndale line real? It seems like SEPTA is using that as a tool since it knows how popular and important that line is?

Putting Paoli/Thorndale out there is, on one level, strategic. It’s shocking — holy crap! — and could motivate influential Main Liners, some of whom write check to Harrisburg pols and probably know Gov. Josh Shapiro personally. It’d be naive to think there’s no gamesmanship. But … SEPTA has to pay $65 million a year for the right to use tracks that Amtrak owns. So axing Paoli/Thorndale, Wilmington, Trenton, Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd gets SEPTA $65 million, because all five use Amtrak tracks for at least part of their runs.

If Harrisburg doesn’t approve of the tax plan that would fund SEPTA, what routes does Shapiro have to flex emergency funding similar to what was done back in October?

Gov. Shapiro always has the option of flexing federal money allocated for highway projects to transit funding. But he would face certain political blowback from Senate Republicans, who hold the balance of power on this issue. He would need to weigh the benefit or necessity against how the move might poison relations between the governor and lawmakers, affecting his entire agenda. GOP senators remain furious about last November, when Shapiro flexed $153 million from several highway projects in rural Republican districts to SEPTA. Privately some of them are calling it theft and feel burned because they had already agreed to a smaller temporary sum in the regular budget. In addition, flexes are not sustainable. They are one and done.

What are people in power doing now to prevent it from happening?

Freaking out and yelling a lot. Real talks will start next month when the senate is back in session.

If cutting SEPTA funding is nonnegotiable for Harrisburg, what plans do they have to help ease road traffic in and around Philly? Getting around 76 and 95 is already bad as is.

I think that easing vehicle traffic on I-76 and I-95 is beyond Harrisburg’s power even now, and maybe even beyond a higher power. The jams would be exponentially worse if these proposed cuts happen. No plans are evident, though there may need to be staggered start times at workplaces and other tactics to space out commutes if it gets that far.

Have you spoken with or heard about anything going on in Harrisburg? How seriously are they taking this forecast from SEPTA?

I have been in touch with people. Nothing much is moving yet but there are some tentative signs of negotiation. Senate Republicans, who hold the balance of power, still want to craft a megadeal that includes more money for roads and bridges and transit, in equal measure. Dems and the Gov (a Dem) are down to talk about that. The rub is how to pay for it. GOP is not keen on using an increased share of the sales tax.

Harrisburg has budget worries too, they say. Last year there was talk of taxing so-called “skill games" in bars, bodegas and convenience stores across the state. That never came together because, of course, there’s a lot of arguing about what tax rate is appropriate.

Most in Harrisburg recognize that SEPTA and other transit agencies have issues, but some lawmakers say that SEPTA, in particular, has to be better stewards of the money they already have. Crack down on fare evasion, which is rampant. Trim costs. Eliminate quality of life problems on transit, such as smoking and drug use.

To be fair, GOP lawmakers acknowledge that SEPTA has made a lot of progress: Violent crime is down sharply. They’re installing “evasion proof” fare gates on the subways. They’ve cut expenses and implemented efficiencies.

Is there more detailed information on what the bus lines listed as “shortened” or “reduced service” will actually look like?

SEPTA put out more information about what the “shortened” or “reduced service” will look like last week. This shows exactly how service will be modified on each route in August 2025 and January 2026 if funding is not obtained.

You can also use this interactive guide we created to find an overview of the changes coming to your specific address.

What commuter line cancellation do you think will be the most controversial and/or a catalyst for a meaningful call-to-action?

Based on what I’m hearing in this AMA, I’d have to say Paoli-Thorndale. But last year, when this same dance was going on, I wrote about Chestnut Hill West and the NW Philly group Save The Train, which is still going strong and pushing.

Is there literally anything that normal people (who rely on public transportation) can be doing right now to prevent these cuts? Or do we just have to wait and see what happens?

Regular folks can call their representatives. Let ‘em know you care.

It’s odd to me that we’re funded at the state level, when it’s clear these modes of transportation are the economic veins of Philadelphia. Are we different from the MTA or CTA in that regard?

SEPTA has a relatively high reliance on fare revenue, which makes the pandemic-related crash in transit ridership and fare evasion hurt all the more.

MTA is a state agency and gets more than $7 billion from dedicated state, NYC and suburban taxes. (It has vast commuter lines on Long Island and into the Hudson Valley etc.)

CTA and its commuter line siblings, gathered under the Regional Transit Authority in the Chicago area, does have some dedicated local taxes for transit and regional rail. It also gets money from the state of Illinois. Interestingly, they’re in financial trouble too and are asking lawmakers in Springfield to help with new funding, at least $700 million and their ideal ask is north of a billion. So far the state has told them to go pound sand. And it doesn’t get much bluer than Illinois. Dems rule everything there.

Most large urban transit systems are pinched because of ridership drops and increasing costs.

What Pa. senators are empowered or critical to get the transportation budget passed?

Two senators are most critical to passage of transportation funding: Sen. Joe Pittman, Republican of Indiana County, who is the majority leader, and Sen. Kim Ward, Republican of Westmoreland County, who is the president of the Senate. In recent negotiations over transit funding the GOP caucus that runs the Senate has balked. The leaders have the power because they decide the schedule and what measures come up for votes. The majority caucus is heavily rural and wants or needs to get some benefit for their voters, too. That’s in part their job. The trick is to find a deal that makes as many lawmakers as possible (and their constituents) happy.

Is this for real? Or are they playing chicken?

Maybe. Who wants to find out?