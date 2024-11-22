Gov. Shapiro secures $153 million for SEPTA, averting fare hike planned for 2025

Gov. Josh Shapiro, in a moment suggestive of last year’s fast rebuild of a collapsed I-95 bridge, swooped into Philadelphia Friday to announce he was redirecting $153 million in federal highway funds to SEPTA, stopping in its tracks a significant fare increase planned for Jan. 1.

The cash amounts to a fiscal life preserver for the sixth-largest mass transit system in the U.S., after the Pennsylvania legislature failed to pass a Shapiro proposal for a longer-lasting increase in subsidies for public transportation.

“I want to step up and create a bridge some time and space for the House and Senate to be able to work together, to come together on this issue of funding mass transit,” Shapiro said at a Frankford Transportation Center news conference attended by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and an array of the Philadelphia region’s elected and appointed officials.

Earlier this month, SEPTA moved to enact a 29% across-the-board fare increase followed by deep service cuts next summer, as the agency grapples with what officials call an “unprecedented” post-pandemic financial crisis. It faces a recurring deficit of $240 million annually. While Shapiro’s efforts have paused the 21.5% fare increase expected for Jan. 1, riders will still face an increase of 7.5% beginning Dec. 1.

Squeezed by high inflation, the end of federal pandemic aid and reduced ridership because of remote work, SEPTA says it needs new (and predictable) state funding to sustain operations and retool services for the evolving needs of today’s riders. Other regional transit agencies in Pennsylvania face similar fiscal challenges.

States have used the move, known as “flexing,” since the 1980s to aid transit agencies by taking money earmarked for highway projects.

At a similar time of peril for transit in 2005, Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell redirected $412 million in federal highway funds to keep buses and trains moving in the state for two years. SEPTA’s then-$49.2 million deficit — roughly equivalent to today’s gap in inflation-adjusted terms — was wiped out instantly.

SEPTA and other Pennsylvania transit agencies welcomed the temporary boost as buying time for the legislature to reach a deal on a more lasting transportation funding increase.

“The flex would be a stop gap if it happened,” said Erik Johanson, SEPTA’s senior director of budgets and innovation. “It’s not the dedicated funding we’re looking for. It buys you months, not years.”

State Senate Republicans have blocked Shapiro’s proposal to raise $1.5 billion over five years for transit operations by allocating more sales tax revenue to the Public Transportation Trust Fund. SEPTA, as the largest system, would receive about $160 million annually under that plan.

Several bills to provide the money have passed the state House, which has a Democratic majority, but they have stalled in the Senate because of internal disagreements among the Republicans who control the chamber about how to pay for it.

“There’s no substitution for the fact that the legislature hasn’t gotten a bill to my desk,” Shapiro said Tuesday, answering reporters’ questions after an unrelated economic development event in Philadelphia. “I’ve been calling for this for a year. I think the Senate needs to get serious about moving forward on this.”

Reluctant to use the general sales tax for more transit spending, Senate GOP leaders instead want to wring revenue from skill games, slot-machine look-alikes proliferating in convenience stores, bars and corner bodegas. They are legally ambiguous, and unlike casino gambling, currently untaxed.

But the Republican state Senate caucus is divided over what rate of tax to charge skill games, whose owners and manufacturers want to pay less and brick-and-mortar casinos, that are heavily taxed, want the competitors to pay more.

Rendell faced political blowback from Republican lawmakers by using the flex option in 2005 and again in 2010, when he redirected a smaller amount of highway money to Pittsburgh’s struggling transit authority. The move appeared to pit rural drivers against urban transit users. At one point, legislation was introduced to prohibit such transfers in the future.

Naomi Wildflower, a Kensington social worker, testified Thursday on a City Council resolution supporting a flex, which passed. Her family does not own a car.

“Even though I barely use state highways, a staggering amount of my tax dollars go towards them. So, I am asking Gov. Shapiro to use highway flex funds to support the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who rely on SEPTA, even if there are many more Pennsylvanians who do not use it at all.”