SEPTA’s bus system overhaul is finished — but don’t expect big changes until late next year

SEPTA’s first comprehensive redesign of its bus network is finished after staffers made final adjustments to the plan in response to concerns voiced in recent hearings, bringing to a close two years of deliberations and several rounds of public input.

Bus Revolution, as the project is called, is scheduled to go before the agency’s board Dec. 21 for approval of the new routes.

It’s unclear when a new bus network will be fully up and running, but the goal is late summer of 2024, SEPTA officials said. Agency planners say they are eager to begin an intensive communications effort to prepare riders.

“We went through every single route again [asking] ‘Is this what we want? Is this is as good as it can be? Does this make sense?’” said Dan Nemiroff, the SEPTA planning manager in charge of the project. Tweaks were made. “We were able to preserve access to the network to a really high extent.”

Advertisement

At least 99% of residents who are within a five-minute walk of a bus route today will be that close to a route in the new network, SEPTA officials said. There will be 106 bus routes, down from the 125 today when the plan is in full effect. Forty-three of the routes will offer frequent service, defined as a maximum time between bus runs of 15 minutes, up from 33 currently.

» READ MORE: How does the SEPTA Bus Revolution impact you?

SEPTA released the third draft of Bus Revolution Sept. 1 and took formal testimony until the end of the month. It finished its response last week, which includes refinements of the plan.

Financial crisis looms

In the fall of 2021, SEPTA undertook the only wholesale revamp of the bus network since the agency started in 1964, spurred by a drop in ridership that was in progress before the pandemic — with the goal of making bus service more frequent and reliable and bring back riders. Agency staff also had been studying other bus system redesigns for four years beforehand.

SEPTA believes the plan will advance its goal, but there is a potential hitch that could undermine the painstaking work before it takes root.

Transit agencies face a fiscal crunch next year as the cushion of federal pandemic aid runs out, and Pennsylvania’s Senate has not passed the state funding fix pushed by the agencies. Only two scheduled voting days remain this year.

Under the proposal, the state’s Public Transportation Trust Fund would receive 6.4% of the money generated by the sales tax, up from 4.4%, generating an additional $295 million annually for public transit operations across the state. The sales tax itself would not increase.

SEPTA alone faces projected annual deficits of $240 million beginning next year and expects it would get about $190 million yearly from the sales-tax proposal. If the money doesn’t materialize, service levels will be cut 20% — and that would include the new bus network, officials said. Fares also could be raised 30%, the agency has warned.

“That’s the reality we face,” said Jody Holton, the transit agency’s chief planning and strategy officer. “If we don’t get the additional funding, we’ll never see the full benefits. It’s not going to deliver the increase in ridership we hope to see.”

Final changes

SEPTA officials knew they were done after two years of tinkering because they had received so many public comments to review, not just the hearing testimony, and reams of data on each proposal to double and triple check. With each draft, the tweaks had gotten smaller. Nemiroff said it seemed there was a good balance between hitting the project’s goals and reasonable accommodations to address concerns.

“It made sense to end [the process] in December and then start the new year with our foot really on the gas for implementation,” Nemiroff said.

Here are some of the adjustments made in the Bus Revolution plan since the final round of public testimony: