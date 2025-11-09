SEPTA cancels multiple Regional Rail trains for Monday morning rush hour due to ongoing maintenance

Three of SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines will be severely impacted during Monday’s morning rush hour, due to the transit system’s ongoing fleet maintenance.

In a statement late Sunday, SEPTA said that several trains on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines will be canceled Monday morning, and that several other trains on those same lines will be canceled later in the day.

The cancellations, the statement said, are the impact of the mandated maintenance that SEPTA is conducting on its Silverliner IV train cars.

SEPTA had to sideline 225 of those cars in early October after an emergency order from the National Transportation Safety Board. The aging train cars, which make up two-thirds of the Regional Rail fleet, were involved in five train fires of undetermined cause earlier this year.

The Silverliner IVs were built during the administrations of Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford, meaning the newest are 50 years old.