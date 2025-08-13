How SEPTA service cuts impact real Philadelphians, in their own words

With just days left until SEPTA’s proposed service cuts are likely to begin, riders of the nation’s sixth largest public transit system are grappling with how their commutes — and their lives — will change with fewer buses, trolleys, and trains.

SEPTA says it needs to secure funding by Aug. 14 in order to forestall cuts.

If the state money doesn’t come through, 32 bus routes will be eliminated and 16 others shortened beginning Aug. 24, along with reductions in the frequency of bus, trolley, subway and Regional Rail trips.

Fares would also rise by 21.5% on Sept. 1.

The Inquirer’s video team joined three Philadelphians on their commutes to talk about how the cuts would impact them.

Midday cuts target vulnerable riders

Anya Rainwater zigzags across the city on SEPTA multiple times per day for her job as a mobile social worker. She’s considering other options for her own commute if SEPTA cuts service but worries her clients don’t have a choice whether to rely on public transit.

9 p.m. curfew hits restaurant worker

Drexel University student Nathan Wong uses SEPTA to commute home from his restaurant job in University City. Wong testified at a SEPTA public hearing about how his commute would be negatively impacted by the potential cuts.

Life becomes ‘virtually impossible’ for North Philly mom

Monica Gardner rides SEPTA every day with her daughter and son. With transit cuts looming, she’s scrambling to prepare for decreased bus services, including weighing whether to send her son to live with family elsewhere in the city so that his commute to high school is easier.