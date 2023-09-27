SEPTA riders can pay with credit or debit cards and phone apps starting Friday — really!

Beginning on Friday morning, SEPTA riders will be able to tap a credit or debit card or flash a smartphone wallet to pay for trips on transit trains, trolleys and buses — a long-awaited technological leap.

“We’re excited about these new options,” agency spokesman Andrew Busch said. “This is what we’ve been working toward and what our customers have wanted.”

A growing number of transit systems around the globe have begun using contactless payment in recent years, including in London, New York, Dallas, Portland, Ore. and Sydney.

SEPTA customers who use the new payment options will be charged $2 per one-way trip and get two free transfers, the same terms that apply to Key Card holders. Fares are $2.50 for cash and paper Quick Tickets. Unlike with the fare cards, no pre-registration is required to use credit cards, debit cards or smartphone apps like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Discounted monthly passes and Key Advantage passes still must be loaded onto SEPTA’s familiar turquoise Key Cards, officials said.

The Key Advantage program gives free trips to workers through participating employers and to students from colleges and universities that have signed up to offer them. Under the program, the institutions buy trips from SEPTA at a steep discount.

Key has suffered from glitches and mounting costs since the card was introduced in 2016 — two years later than scheduled. SEPTA has paid at least $263 million to contractor Conduent Inc. for fixes, changes and upgrades; the original negotiated price was $122 million.

The transit agency has been testing contactless payment for the past two months, with 274 beta testers.

It’s possible that some fare validators might not immediately accept credit cards and phone payments Friday. That’s because new software has to be loaded into 2,268 validators, including on 1,513 individual buses, Busch said. Buses and trolleys rely on cellular technology to communicate with HQ.

“It takes time to activate them all,” Busch said.

At first, contactless payment will not be available on Regional Rail, but SEPTA has said it hopes to roll it out on the commuter-rail system in 2024.

Officials are also warning people to avoid “card clash,” a situation in which the the wrong card may be charged at the turnstile or farebox through a wallet or bag. It’s best for a rider to take out the card or phone they want to use before tapping in, Busch said.