Previously allowed only during non-peak hours, cyclists can now bring bicycles on Regional Rail, as well as the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed Lines at all times. Better signage to navigate through SEPTA is in the works, as is a website overhaul and a way to share real-time crowding information with riders. Aside from the changes for bike riders now in effect, a specific timeline on other enhancements isn’t clear, Busch said.