‘Prioritize SEPTA,’ says John Fetterman and other Pa. Democrats in letter to federal transportation agency

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) and a majority of the Philadelphia-area congressional delegation are urging the Biden administration to “prioritize SEPTA,” which is facing deep service cuts in the next several months.

“We are at a critical juncture for transit in the Philadelphia region. Without strong, sustained federal support, Pennsylvanians risk losing transit access,” the members of Congress wrote in a Tuesday letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

State lawmakers did not include a proposed measure in the December budget deal to increase operations funding for transit systems. SEPTA planned to tap the money as it faces a $240 million structural deficit — and a dwindling reserve of federal pandemic aid.

In the weeks since, SEPTA officials have been drawing up options for trimming or slashing the frequency of service on buses, subways, trolleys and Regional Rail.

Philadelphia and suburban elected officials, SEPTA, and community leaders are pushing to get stable funding from Harrisburg, ideally before the budget year begins July 1 for both the transit agency and state government.

Service cuts would likely take effect in the fall if it becomes necessary to implement them, SEPTA officials said.

Other transit agencies in the state face dire budget gaps, but SEPTA would be “the first to see draconian service cuts and significant fare increases without additional support,” Fetterman and the other members of Congress wrote.

“Transit in the Philadelphia region could undergo a death spiral as these cuts lead to decreased ridership, which would in turn lead to additional cuts,” the letter said.

It was also signed by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Reps. Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeline Dean and Chrissy Houlahan.

Federal money for transit usually is earmarked for capital projects rather than day-to-day operations. SEPTA has received millions from the 2021 infrastructure act, which boosted such funding. The agency plans to refurbish infrastructure and to replace transit train cars and trolleys, among other projects.

“We are also glad to see the Biden administration open discussion on how to provide continued operating support for large transit agencies, whose recovery has been slower than other industries, and we will continue to work in Congress to explore federal strategies,” the Pennsylvania senators and representatives said.